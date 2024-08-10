Burton C Bell Unveils New Solo Single & Video “Technical Exorcism”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 10th, 2024 - 7:21 PM

Former Fear Factory frontman Burton C Bell has released a new solo single, “Technical Exorcism” accompanied by a music video directed by Jessie Sanchez of Don Pancho Films. As Bell continues to establish his solo career after departing Fear Factory in 2020, this new single is part of the strategy he’s adopted to maintain momentum.

“Technical Exorcism” sees Bell taking the industrial metal sound from Fear Factory and adding a sci-fi element from cyber metal. The first thing to note is the use of mechanical and futuristic qualities this song has. Bell uses a mix of distorted and clean vocals creating a contrast between the futurist sound of sci-fi and the abrasive sound of the past. “Technical Exorcism” essentially merges the sound from of the aforementioned sub-genres to create something entirely his own. While the video for “Technical Exorcism” is more about establishing Bell’s stage presence. Wanting to highlight his performance as a solo artist, “Technical Exorcism” displays the live spectacle of Bell. Complete with stage production, execution and energy, viewers can get a firsthand experience of a Burton C Bell show in plain view.

In an article from Blabbermouth, Bell gave his thoughts in interview about the direction of his recent debut singles and the reason for his release schedule regarding those singles:

“I’m working on individual singles at a time. I do have a record’s worth of music. But I’m adopting the hip-hop strategy where instead of coming up, releasing a single and then the whole album comes out a couple of weeks later, when that album is out, the momentum of the single and the whole record just kind of slows and becomes sluggish and just almost crashes. So, I learned watching hip-hop artists and other artists as well, [where] they would release a single at a time, keep that momentum, keep that spotlight on the and just release a single every few weeks just keep that momentum going.”