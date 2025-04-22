Fear Factory Recording First New Album Without Burton C. Bell

Home News Michelle Grisales April 22nd, 2025 - 5:24 PM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

According to Metal Injection, industrial metal icon Fear Factory have officially begun to work on their new album, marking a new chapter in the band’s career. This release will be their first since 2021’s Aggression Continuum and their debut without founding vocalist Burton C. Bell.

Taking over vocal duties is Milo Silvestro, who stepped in after Bell’s departure in 2020. This upcoming record also introduces Havok’s Pete Webber behind the drum, who joined in 2023. Cazares recently described the album as a, “Classic Fear Factory record. Next year. For sure.”

Cazares added, “We’ve been touring since February of 2023. We’ve been touring non-stop. And I think we’re very lucky that a lot of the promoters and a lot of fans are happy to have us back, and we’re excited to get out there and play for them.”

While fans wait for the new music, the band is performing at a string of festivals across Europe this summer. The tour celebrates 30 years of Demanufacture, the band’s landmark 1995 album. Tour stops include appearances at high-profile events like Wacken Open Air in Germany, Bloodstock Festival in England and Brutal Assault in Czechia, among others. Fear Factory will also make an appearance aboard the Headbangers Boat festival cruise, sailing from Miami in late October.

Demanufacture Tour Dates:

7/19 Mozhell Open Air Insming, France

7/24 Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary

7/26 Hills of Rock Festival Plovdiv, Bulgaria

7/28 Soul Complex Thessaloniki, Greece

7/30 Majestic Bratislava, Slovakia

7/31 Hirsch Nuremberg, Germany

8/1 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany

8/4 MCK Katowice, Poland

8/6 Leyendas Del Rock Festival Villena, Spain

8/7 Brutal Assault Jaromer, Czechia

8/8 Helsinki Metal Fest Helsinki, Finland

8/9 Bloodstock Festival Catton Park Derbyshire, England

8/10 Alcatraz Festival Kortrijk, Belgium

8/12 Academy 2 Manchester, England

8/13 SWX Bristol, England

8/14 Reload Festival Sulingen, Germany

8/15 Dynamo Metal Fest Eindhoven, The Netherlands

8/16 Den Atelier Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

8/17 Motocultor Festival Carhiax, France

10/31-11/4 Miami, FL Headbangers Boat