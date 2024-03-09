Burton C Bell Shares Debut Solo Single & Video “Anti-Droid”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 9th, 2024 - 11:04 AM

Leave it to Burton C Bell to create music videos that elicit intense emotions from the audience such as anxiety, anticipation, desperation and more. In his latest debut, the American musician has released his new single, “Anti-Droid”. Alongside the song, a music video demonstrates the message behind the song in a more intense manner through its powerful visualizations.

Throughout the song, Bell has a unique way of expressing his passion for music via his vocals. Overall, his style of “singing” is very stable from beginning to end and he maintains his vocals at a very low pitch. Moreover, he is also very loud which may sound like screaming to some people rather than singing. Nevertheless, Bell’s vocalizations are important to consider because it adds dimension to the song and it also highlights the underlying message behind the single. As the press release describes, “His work continually explores themes of dystopian angst, identity, technology gone wrong, and resilience.” Given the title of his song and his style of singing, it is evident that Bell continues to create music that expresses his perspectives on certain ideas such as the danger of technology.

The music video is very dark and filled with intense visualizations. There are many scenes that incorporate blood and the facial expressions of people that are undergoing some sort of torture. The colors throughout the video are also very dark, which continues to highlight the dark nature that technology can have in people’s lives, especially when it begins to control their everyday routines and patterns. Bell is most certainly a unique artist and his music and messages convey that to a great extent.