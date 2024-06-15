Burton C. Bell Live Debuts “Anti-Droid” During First Solo Concert

Home News Bella Rothman June 15th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

Burton C. Bell debut his new single “Anti-Droid” at his solo artist concert in Los Angles, CA at the 1720. The show brought new and old energy from the artist and was a historic night n Bells career.

The performance was loud and bass heavy bringing a metal energy that captures the meaning of the song. The words “Anti- Droid” flashed behind the screen, and it is clear how much Bell wanted the message of the song to come across in his performance.

“Anti-Drod” was an important statement Bell was making in his career. It was the beginning of his solo career and journey as a musician as well message about freedom of art and ideas.

In March of 2024, Bell released the new single. He has recently talked about breaking away from Fear Factor, where he first got his name, and starting his solo artistry. He then went on to describe his method in releasing music and explained how he will continue to release singles without the intention of releasing an album.

“So I learned watching hip-hop artists and other artists as well, [where] they would just release a single at a time, keep that momentum, keep that spotlight on them and just release a single every few weeks and just keep that momentum going,” he told the Nu Pod Podcast.