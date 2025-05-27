Alan Sparhawk Teams Up With Trampled By Turtles For New Rendition Of “Get Still”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 12:14 PM

Today, Alan Sparhawk has shared an official video for “Get Still,” which is the final pre-release single from the forthcoming, With Trampled by Turtles, that will be available worldwide from Sub Pop on May 30. Originally appearing in alternate form on Sparhawk’s 2024 release, White Roses, My God, this once abstract lyrical improvisation is now rendered clear as day, with lush acoustic instrumentation by fellow Duluth musical travelers Trampled by Turtles.

For Sparhawk, revisiting the track meant understanding where it came from emotionally: “You want to be true to what you’re singing.” With Trampled by Turtles sees Sparhawk and the band bring an effortlessness and consistency to material of varied origin, from old songs never recorded with Low, to newer compositions.

While talking about the ditty The Wire said: “The synthesized chorus of ‘Get Still’ is now an enveloping embrace of real voices. On ‘Not Broken,’ one of two older songs co-written with Parker, the couple’s daughter Hollis is a grounding force, repeating the chorus (‘It’s not broken/I’m not angry’) like a mantra.”