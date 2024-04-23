Enter Shikari Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With You Me At Six

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 23rd, 2024 - 5:14 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

English band Enter Shikari are going on tour in support of their latest effort titled, Dancing on the Front Line.

Talking about the new release, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says:

“We’re exactly one year on from the release of A Kiss For The Whole World, so it feels like the right time to present all our output from this crazy year, along with some new treats, all in one place. We’ve not had a lot of time or energy to do any Shikari Sound System mixes for a while, so it was great to be able to step back into that chair and remix ‘Goldfish’ and ‘Bloodshot’. We tested out the Goldfish rework live on our UK & European tour and insanity ensued.”

Reynolds opens up about the tour itself:

“North America has always been difficult for Shikari, long tours, thousands of miles, and playing venues smaller than most of the other rooms we get to visit around the world. But we’ve always kept returning because there’s a real zest and passion from our audience out there, even if fewer people ‘get us’.

In October the band will bring special guests You Me At Six out on the road with them, as they journey through North America on what will be You Me At Six’s final ever shows in the continent, ahead of their split in 2025.

Catch Enter Shikari on tour on the following dates:

10/9/24 – Dallas, TX, South Side Music Hall

10/10/24 – Austin, TX, Empire Garage

10/12/24 – Houston, TX, Warehouse live Midtown

10/16/24 – Washington, DC, Howard Theater

10/17/24 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10/18/24 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

10/19/24 – New York, NY, Palladium

10/21/24 – Montreal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield

10/23/24 – Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

10/24/24 – Chicago, IL, Metro

10/25/24 – Minneapolis, MN, First Ave

10/26/24 – Davenport, IA, Capitol Theatre

10/27/24 – St Louis, MO, Red Flag

10/29/24 – Denver, CO, Gothic Theater

10/30/24 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

11/1/24 – Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

11/2/24 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

11/3/24 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

11/4/24 – Seattle, WA, Showbox

11/6/24 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

11/7/24 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall

11/8/24 – San Diego, CA, House of Blues