Enter Shikari Tease New Single “Losing My Grip” Featuring Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler

Home News Ryan Freund January 15th, 2024 - 7:10 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alavarado

Enter Shikari is teasing new material this time it is a new single titled “Losing My Grip” featuring none other than Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler. This comes from a post from Rou Reynolds and Co.’s official X account which shares an image that shows the date for next Tuesday (January 16). The post also shows the band’s visuals as well as the number “333”.

Exclusive first play of ‘Losing My Grip (ft. Jason Aalon Butler of @fever333) on @BBCR1 with @DanielPCarter tonight from 11pm (GMT). https://t.co/GmN7mu5OiX pic.twitter.com/65KeOEqiEe — ENTER SHIKARI (@ENTERSHIKARI) January 15, 2024

Reynolds also posted a clip on Instagram where he sings “I think I’m losing my grip” in front of a cardboard cutout of David Attenborough. The post also reads in the caption “Anyone who’s been in my studio in the last year knows that David Attenborough now lives a solitary but noble life offering encouragement & advice to anyone who steps foot into the vocal booth,”.

According to NME, the two bands are set to go on tour together starting next month. Fever 333 will be the opening act and Enter Shikari will be the main show when the tour hits the U.K. WIth the two acts spending lots of time together it is not a surprise that they have a track together on the way.