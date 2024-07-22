Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds To Join The War Of The Worlds Musical

Home News Alana Overton July 22nd, 2024 - 6:12 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alavarado

Enter Shikari’s charismatic frontman, Rou Reynolds, is set to bring his dynamic presence to the stage in a new role. Known for his powerful performances and distinctive voice, Reynolds’ involvement promises to add a fresh and exciting dimension to the production. This crossover into musical theatre marks a significant moment in his career and offers fans a unique opportunity to see him in a new light. As anticipation builds, the collaboration is expected to attract both theatre enthusiasts and Enter Shikari’s dedicated fan base, eager to witness this intriguing blend of rock and theatrical storytelling.

Reported by NME, Reynolds also adds that “‘I also believe much of H.G. Well’s work to be pivotal & prescient. There are still passages of his prose that illuminate the root causes of our ills better than any. So for me this is just another way of starting the conversation on alternatives & imagining ways to heal our world.'” This statement highlights Reynolds’ admiration for Wells’ insightful writing and expresses his commitment to the tour.

The War of The Worlds ‘The Spirit of Man Tour 2025’ Tour:

03-28 – Hull – Connexin Live

03-30 – Dublin – 3Arena

04-01 – Aberdeen – P&J Live

04-02 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

04-03 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

04-05 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

04-06 – Manchester – Co-Op Live

04-08 – Sheffield – Utilita Arena

04-09 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

04-10 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

04-12 – Brighton – Centre (matinee & evening)

04-13 – Bournemouth – Int Centre

04-14 – Bournemouth – Int Centre

04-16 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

04-17 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

04-18 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

04-20 – London – The O2 (matinee & evening)