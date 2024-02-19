Webcast: Enter Shikari’s Belgium Show Livestream Featuring Fever333 & Blackout Problems

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 11:22 AM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alavarado

Enter Shikari are spreading the news of a free livestream of their upcoming show in Belgium on Monday, February 19. The livestream will capture the sold out opening night of the band’s European run at one of the tour’s more intimate venues, AB in Brussels. it is a venue where the band have a long history of performing there and released on a two vinyl LP official bootleg of a show from 2019.

The band are currently midway through their biggest ever UK tour, which has been receiving raves reviews. The Guardian gave the tour four stars while saying it “feels like the beginning of Enter Shikari’s greatest chapter.”

Enter Shikari ‘s UK tour is a ground-breaking tour during which £1 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Music Venue Trust in support of grassroots venues. The band will return to the U.S. to perform at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple in May.

