SZA Shares Tranquil New Single “Snooze (Acoustic)” Featuring Justin Bieber

SZA recently shared a new acoustic version of the song “Snooze” which features Justin Bieber. The song is simply called “Snooze (Acoustic)”.
A press release states, “Sparked by social media frenzy after making a cameo in SZA’s official music video for ‘Snooze,’ Justin Bieber now joins her for a new version of her #1 hit song. Produced by Carter Lang, ‘Snooze (Acoustic)’ feat. Justin Bieber combines their signature voices into a dreamy duet.”… “RIAA-certified 2x Platinum with nearly 800 million streams worldwide, ‘Snooze’ continues to sit in the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs (8 weeks), R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (12 weeks) and R&B Streaming Songs (2 weeks) charts. The lyrics to “Snooze” were written solely by SZA, and the original version of the track was produced/written by the legendary Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, The Rascals (Khris Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas) and BLK. ‘Snooze’ marks SZA’s fourth #1 hit at both Rhythm and Urban Mainstream radio (preceded by ‘Kill Bill,’ ‘Shirt,’ and ‘I Hate U’).”
Overall a very chill vibe this song “Snooze (Acoustic)” will have any listener vibing. It’s very clear why this song is at the top of the Billboard R&B charts and the acoustic version just makes it even better. SZA’s vocals are beautiful on this track and the addition of Justin Beiber is sure to make listeners go wild. The harmonies are beautiful in this song and it really all comes together for a great Sunday morning track. Be sure to listen below and vibe with SZA and Justin Bieber.