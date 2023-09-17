SZA Shares Tranquil New Single “Snooze (Acoustic)” Featuring Justin Bieber

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 17th, 2023 - 12:54 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

SZA recently shared a new acoustic version of the song “Snooze” which features Justin Bieber. The song is simply called “Snooze (Acoustic)”.

A press release states, “Sparked by social media frenzy after making a cameo in SZA’s official music video for ‘Snooze,’ Justin Bieber now joins her for a new version of her #1 hit song. Produced by Carter Lang, ‘Snooze (Acoustic)’ feat. Justin Bieber combines their signature voices into a dreamy duet.”… “RIAA-certified 2x Platinum with nearly 800 million streams worldwide, ‘Snooze’ continues to sit in the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs (8 weeks), R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (12 weeks) and R&B Streaming Songs (2 weeks) charts. The lyrics to “Snooze” were written solely by SZA, and the original version of the track was produced/written by the legendary Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, The Rascals (Khris Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas) and BLK. ‘Snooze’ marks SZA’s fourth #1 hit at both Rhythm and Urban Mainstream radio (preceded by ‘Kill Bill,’ ‘Shirt,’ and ‘I Hate U’).”