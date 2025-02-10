SZA Extends Lana With 4 New Songs

Home News Michelle Grisales February 10th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

In tandem with her performance at Kendrick Lamar’s unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show, SZA has enriched her latest deluxe edition by adding four fresh tracks. LANA (SOS Deluxe) now boasts an impressive 42 songs, according to Consequence.

The updated track list now includes an alternate take on the LANA song “Open Arms,” which removes the Travis Scott feature from the original, now called the “Just SZA” version. The expanded release also adds “Joni” featuring Don Toliver, “Take You Down,” and “PSA.”

As reported by Billboard, the album has set a new milestone, spending the most weeks at number one for an R&B/hip-hop album by a female artist since Whitney Houston’s self-titled album, which held the top spot for 14 weeks. SOS has now spent 12 weeks in that position.

Following her triumphant acting debut alongside Keke Palmer in the comedy film One of Them Days, SZA is gearing up for a stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, which we’ve recognized as one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year. Check out the complete tour details and secure your tickets here.

