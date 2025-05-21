The Armed Releases New Single “Well Made Play”, Announces New Album The Future Is Here and Everything Needs to Be Destroyed For August 2025 Release and Fall & Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson May 21st, 2025 - 3:19 PM

The Armed has announced their new album titled The Future Is Here and Everything Needs to Be Destroyed to be released on August 1st, via Sargent House. Recently, they released the opening track for this album, “Well Made Play”, with a music video directed by Christopher Gruse.

The song is intense, with the vocals consisting of mostly the passionate screams of Tony Wolski and the instrumental matching the same intensity. The video has a man shackled, trying to reach what seems like a jetski sitting in a garage, he struggles, until he’s caught by another man. That man attacks him, then his cohorts drive away with the red jetski. It’s a very intense but also brutal song and video.

While talking about the video where two men fight over the jet ski, vocalist Wolski states, “While we chase distractions and small comforts, we’re pushed into endless competition with each other—often while those with real power take freely, right in front of us.” He added of the album: “It’s music for a statistically wealthy population that somehow can’t afford food or medicine—endlessly scrolling past vacation photos, gym selfies, and images of child amputees in the same feed. It reflects the dissociation required just to exist in that reality.”

The Armed also announced a short U.S. tour from late summer into the end of 2025. Supporting the tour will be the band Prostitute. Prostitute will also feature on the song “Broken Mirror” off of The Armed’s upcoming album. Previously, in March, the Armed felt the “bern” with their performance at a Michigan Bernie Sanders rally. All upcoming tour dates from The Armed are listed below!

The Future Is Here and Everything Needs to Be Destroyed Tracklist:

1. Well Made Play

2. Purity Drag

3. Kingbreaker

4. Grace Obscure

5. Broken Mirror [ft. Prostitute]

6. Sharp Teeth

7. I Steal What I Want

8. Local Millionaire

9. Gave up

10. Heathen

11. A More Perfect Design

The Armed Tour Dates with Prostitute:

8/14/2025 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

8/15/2025 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

8/16/25 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

9/16/2025 – Seattle, WA – Substation

9/17/2025 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

9/19/2025 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop

9/20/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

12/12/2025 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12/13/2025 – Detroit – El Club