The Armed Announce New EP Everlasting Gaze For October 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video for “New! Christianity”

September 21st, 2024

The Armed has announced their new EP, Everlasting Gaze – an extension of their critically acclaimed LP Perfect Saviors for October 18th. The EP features three new tracks, alongside remixes of “Sport of Form”, with reimaginations from IDLES, Water From Your Eyes and Model/Actriz. Along with this announcement, the band has also shared the video for their lead single “NEW! Christianity”.

Everlasting Gaze serves as the Side C of Perfect Saviors and the final chapter of the Ultrapop trilogy (Only/Ultrapop/Perfect Saviors) – a series that has explored both from and meta-context to reflect the collapse of the ‘authentic niche” in the information age. These final three songs serve as the conclusion to a decade of pop culture commentary by the world’s “least popular band” – a cleansing for what lies ahead.

The lead single “NEW! Christianity” goes in on the overwhelming profusion, as its atmospheric electronic intro lulls the listener into the track, before the shift into high gear from its big glistening pop harmonies over an abrasive blastbeat fuzz. Melodic and corrosive all at once, “NEW! Christianity” is just an ignition of boundless sound where noise is refracted and a world with no beginning, no end is remade with that mentality in mind. The video for “NEW! Christianity” is just as overwhelming as the song. Directed by The Armed’s Tony Wolski, the video just hits with a barrage of images and colors from every scene. From the moment the video start to its end, the video sends the viewer into an information overload where the only thing they can do, is let it sink in.

In a press release, guitarist Dan Green shares his thought on the track:

“’NEW! Christianity’ was originally conceived as the first single for Perfect Saviors – but when it was apparent that we had too much material for a single LP, this track became more of a summary statement appropriate for the finale Side C record and epilogue to the Only Love/Ultrapop/Perfect Saviors trilogy. In regards to its name – its less about specific, actual religion as it is about the culture thirsting for an avatar for it. The moralization of the amoral. A more overt repudiation of the concept of the “Perfect Savior” than a mere reflection on it.”

Everlasting Gaze Tracklist: