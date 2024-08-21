The Armed Cancels Fall Tour Due to Weather, Health and Personal Financial Emergencies

Home News Sarah Faller August 21st, 2024 - 7:43 PM

Well known wild performers The Armed have canceled their upcoming 2024 tour (via Stereogum).

The collective known as The Armed used to perform live very rarely but with very ferocious energy. This is why fans were understandably excited for their upcoming tour. They had announced a month-long North America tour with co-headliner Ho99o9 and DJ Haram.

Unfortunately due to weather, health reasons, and personal reasons which were not disclosed the band announced on instagram that the tour has been canceled. They are currently offering refunds to ticket holders and apologizing to all fans. It seems that the band might be the most disappointed as they express their sadness in not being able to perform.