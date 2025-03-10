The Armed Cover The Stooges’ “Search And Destroy” At Bernie Sanders’ Michigan Rally

Home News Juliet Paiz March 10th, 2025 - 2:08 AM

According to Stereo Gum, at a Bernie Sanders rally in Michigan, The Armed shocked the crowd with a fiery cover of The Stooges’ classic “Search and Destroy.” The rally, focused on fighting economic inequality, got an extra boost of energy from the band’s intense performance.

Known for their loud, chaotic sound, The Armed brought their own wild twist to the iconic song. As they powered through it, the crowd, already hyped up by Sanders’ speech, got even more fired up. The cover fit perfectly with the spirit of the rally, with both the song and the campaign sharing a message of rebellion and change.

Fans were pumped, many cheering and singing along as The Armed brought the punk rock vibe to the event. It was more than just a performance; it felt like the band was calling for action, amplifying the fight for justice in their own unique way.

This unexpected moment at the rally showed how music can blend with politics to create something powerful. The Armed’s cover of “Search and Destroy” energized the crowd and it gave the rally a sense of unity and a reminder that change often comes from challenging the system. It was a perfect mix of punk spirit and political passion.

In October 2024 The Armed released an EP titled Everlasting Gaze which was an extension of their LP Perfect Saviors. The EP featured three new tracks as it served as the final chapter of the Ultrapop trilogy. With this announcement they had also shared a new video for their song “NEW! Christianity.”