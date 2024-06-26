The Armed and Ho9909 Announce Fall 2024 Coheadlining Tour Dates

Home News Sarah Faller June 26th, 2024 - 5:07 PM

The Armed, an anonymous punk collective, and Ho99o9, a punk rap duo, two punk bands known for having wild live shows have recently announced their co-headlining fall tour with special appearances of DJ Haram and Kumo 99.(via Brooklyn Vegan)

This tour will span two months and 16 cities and the groups travel all over North America. Part of their tour includes The Armed making a two day stop at Riot Fest. Their openers will be DJ Haram, a producer and DJ of rap and electronic music from New Jersey, and Kumo 99, an electronic dance music duo from California.

The Armed will be performing songs from their 2023 album Perfect Saviors, the group’s fifth studio album. Ho99o9 will be playing songs from their 2022 album SKIN, the album that has “Battery Not Included”, alongside their new mixtape Ho99o9 Presents Territory: Turf. Talk, Vol II.

Check out their tour dates here

The Armed and Ho9909 2024 Tour Dates:

9/17/2024 – Toronto, ON, Axis Club

9/19/2024 – Detroit, MI, El Club

9/20/2024 – Lakewood, OH, Roxy

9/20-22/2024 – Bridgeview, IL, Riot Fest

9/22/2024 – Indianapolis, IN, Hi-Fi Annex

9/24/2024 – Philadelphia, PA, Brooklyn Bowl

9/25/2024 – Brooklyn, NY, Pioneer Works

9/26/2024 – Boston, MA, Brooklyn Bowl

9/27-28/2024 – Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life

10/06/2024 – Seattle, WA, Substation

10/07/2024 – Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre

10/09/2024 – San Jose, CA, The Ritz

10/10/2024 – Sacramento, CA, Aftershock

10/12/2024 – Las Vegas, NV, The Portal @ Area 15

10/13/2024 – Los Angeles, CA, Regent Theater

10/14/2024 – San Diego, CA, House of Blues