James Taylor Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 5:52 PM

According to consequence.net, James Taylor will be heading back on the road next summer for a 2025 North American tour. The run takes place in the U.S. and Canada from May to July, 2025. The tour kicks off with a May 5, show in Phoenix and continues on in amphitheaters in cities like San Diego, Santa Barbara, Bend, Seattle, St. Paul, Cincinnati and Toronto.

The trek also includes a pair of shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado and an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee. Everything will conclude with a July 1, show at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster. Once tickets go on sale, fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out shows can be found at StubHub.

The tour follows a busy 2024 for Taylor, who embarked on an extensive tour with his All-Star band throughout the year. He also played the Concert for Carolina this fall, which is a benefit show with proceeds going to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolina region.

James Taylor Tour Dates

5/5 — Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

5/7 — Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

5/8 — Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

5/10 — San Diego, CA – Rady Shell

5/11 — San Diego, CA – Rady Shell

5/13 — Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

5/14 — Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

5/16 — Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

5/17 — Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley

5/19 — Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

5/21 — Nampa, ID – Ford Amphitheater

5/23 — Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

5/25 — Seattle, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery

5/26 — Seattle, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery

6/13 — Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

6/14 — Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

6/17 — St. Paul, MN – Xcel Center

6/19 — Highland Park, IL – Ravinia

6/21 — Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

6/23 — Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Amphitheater

6/24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/27 — Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/29 — Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

7/1 — Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion