Sting Announces New Live Album Sting 3.0 Live For April 2025 Release

Today, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sting is set to release STING 3.0 LIVE worldwide on April 25 and it will be available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl, with the exclusive Record Store Day Deluxe Edition out on April 12 (US only.) Recorded on the acclaimed STING 3.0 World Tour with longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas, STING 3.0 LIVE is a nine – song collection of Sting’s greatest hits, including “Be Still My Beating Heart,” which has never-before been released as a live version.

The exclusive and limited-edition Record Store Day Deluxe Edition two – LP set features 17 tracks showcasing live versions of fan favorites and chart-topping singles including never-before-released live tracks such as “Be Still My Beating Heart,” “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” “Never Coming Home” and “Can’t Stand Losing You.”

Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum and recorded by Howard Page with additional engineering by Tony Lake, this new live collection spans Sting’s illustrious career by offering fans the opportunity to experience these timeless classics in a fresh and dynamic way. STING 3.0 LIVE was mixed by Robert “Hitmixer” Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

STING 3.0 LIVE Track List

1. Message in a Bottle – Live

2. Englishman in New York – Live

3. Fields of Gold – Live

4. Seven Days – Live

5. All This Time – Live

6. Driven to Tears – Live

7. Synchronicity II – Live

8. Every Breath You Take – Live

9. Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart – Live

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi