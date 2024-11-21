Kesha Releases Music Video for “Joyride” and Announces Her Second Single as an Independent Artist “Delusional”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

Kesha released the music video for the first song she released as an independent artist, “Joyride”. “Joyride” was super successful, grossing over 100 million streams worldwide thus far. With that, she has also announced that her new single “Delusional” is on the way! “Delusional” will drop on Friday, November 29th, only about one week from now!

Kesha’s single “Joyride” has been available everywhere for several months, through Kesha’s own Kesha Records, but the music video was just released today! Previously, Kesha released a lyric video, but the official music video is finally here. The newly released “Joyride” music video was co-directed by Cooper Roussel, Laura Gorum and Dimitri Basil, who has also directed for artists such as Kylie Minogue and Vance Joy. In the explosive “Joyride” video Kesha races around in a red convertible while a helicopter and other drivers chase her down a desert road. The people chasing her have guns that lead to lots of exciting explosions around the set. The fast car matches the intensity of the music quite well.

Watch the brand new “Joyride” music video!

As for what to expect from the upcoming single “Delusional”, only time will tell. Kesha has yet to tease any snippets of the song, so as of right now listeners are going into Kesha’s new release completely blind. However, a bit of controversy arose when Kesha revealed the “Delusional” single art on X. Many commenters criticized the pop girl for appearing to allegedly use AI art for the single cover.

Kesha has had quite the year! After getting her freedom back, she was honored as “Music Icon” at GLAMOUR Germany’s 2024 Woman of the Year Awards and graced the cover of GLAMOUR Germany. Since releasing “Joyride” Kesha has made some appearances at festivals, such as WeHo Pride, Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America Festival, Lollapalooza in Chicago and Mexico City, along with MX’s Festival HERA HSBC. She also collaborated on the remix of “Spring Breakers” with Charli XCX and even made an appearance at the Sweat Tour.

In 2025, Kesha will play multiple of her own sold-out “House of Kesha” shows and play multiple festivals such as Open’s AO Live event in Melbourne, Australia on January 25th. She will also do a show on June 1st at London’s Mighty Hoopla pop extravaganza. More shows are expected to be announced so make sure to keep up with Kesha’s website for a full list of her upcoming shows.