Kesha Reportedly Leaves Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Label After Deal Expires

Ryan Freund December 18th, 2023 - 7:07 PM

The day has arrived, Kesha is finally free from Dr. Luke’s label Kemosabe after releasing her final contractually obligated album Gag Order per Stereogum. This comes after the singer and Dr.Luke announced a settlement in their decade-long legal battle in the defamation lawsuit which stems from Kesha’s allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse by the producer. It is now reported that on top of parting with Kemosabe, Kesha is parting ways with RCA records and Vector Management.

To go more into detail, Variety was told from an inside source that the deal originally distributed by RCA Records, ended last week, which is seven months after the release of her album Gag Order. This same source told Variety that she peacefully left her management company. Before this Kesha recently made headlines for removing the Diddy reference in her song Tik Tok following singer Cassie’s lawsuit against the rapper for rape and physical abuse.