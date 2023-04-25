Kesha Announces New Album Gag Order for May 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 9:37 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

According to pitchfork.com artist Kesha has announced her upcoming album Gag Order will be released on May 19 by Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. Rick Rubin produced the album, which is a follow up to Kesha’s to 2020’s High Road. The first two songs from the upcoming album, “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid” will be dropping Friday.

All of Kesha’s studio albums to date have been co-released by RCA and Kemosabe, which was founded by producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald. Kesha and Gottwald remain in a protracted legal battle.

. In 2014 Kesha allegedly sued Gottwald for alleged sexual assault. Kesha allegedly asked the court to break her contract with the producer and over several years, the artist’s cases were allegedly dismissed and her alleged appeals to be freed from Gottwald’s label were allegedly denied.

During an interview with Rolling Stone Kesha was unable to make a comment on her label contract or her legal case but the artist did say: “I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now. With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana