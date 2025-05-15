Jehnny Beth Announces New Album You, Heartbreaker For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Broken Rib”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

According to stereogum.com, songwriter, singer and multi-disciplinary artist Jehnny Beth is back with her biting new album, You Heartbreaker, You, which comes out on August 29, on Fiction Records. Alongside the announcement, the artist has also revealed the album’s first cut, “Broken Rib.”

While breifly talking about the record, the singer says: “We’re living in a dark time, full of drama and barbarous tragedy. It became clear to me that, in these times, we either learn how to scream really well, or we learn how to whisper.” Capturing the feeling of being broken in a broken world, where love still operates on a prehistoric level, You Heartbreaker, You is a radical work that cuts straight to the core: heart to heart.

With a punch reminiscent of Beth’s days in Savages, “Broken Rib” is a powerful raw return. “We learn to breathe with a broken rib” she sings, fighting to keep breathing through the damage, always bouncing back. “I knew that if I was going to sing again, it had to start with a scream.” said Beth.

Also, “Broken Rib” arrives with a powerful visual directed by Beth and longtime collaborator Johnny Hostile. The whole thing is a stark and surrealist antidote to societal decay that matches the track’s urgency and grit.

You Heartbreaker, You Tracklist

Broken Rib No Good For People Obsession Out Of My Reach I Still Believe Reality Stop Me Now High Resolution Sadness I See Your Pain

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt