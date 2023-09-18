Jehnny Beth Shares Two Previously Unreleased Songs “More Adrenaline” & “Amazing Life” From New Live EP

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

According to nme.com, artist Jehnny Beth has released her new Live EP which features two new unreleased songs titled “More Adrenaline” and “Amazing Life.”

Both tracks feature Beth’s signature musical beats with “More Adrenaline” being eclectic and eccentric. The words “I’m in my bed/I had an orgasm and I lost my cigarette in my sheets” are followed by the catchy chorus “More adrenaline / more adrenaline.” Surely the song can help make anyone dance to the amazing music.

“Amazing Life” has a different musical style by how it has slower vibe that still has a heavy beat. Also the track deals with some tough topics such as sexuality and abortion. Toward the end, “Amazing Life” transforms into a hopeful composition with Beth singing the words: “Don’t listen to the ones that tell you they know better / that would be a big mistake /the day your surrender.”

Beth announced the EP on her official Instagram page with the caption: “This weekend my mother reminded me that when she was pregnant with me she was performing onstage in a theatre play with my dad. That explains a lot haha.”

