Liela Moss Announces New Album Internal Working Model For January 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Ache In The Middle” Featuring Jehnny Beth

Liela Moss has released her new single “Ache In The Middle” featuring Jehnny Beth along with its trippy visual. The song starts a piano ballad and turns into a dream-pop journey with Beth’s soothing vocals. “I was working with Johnny Hostile on extra instrumentation for this track, when he sent it back with a middle 8 vocal section written and sung by his partner Jehnny Beth,” Moss said in a press release. “The track crystallizes my thoughts about some of my own childhood, ideas about attachment and my recent work with Children’s Social Care. Jehnny Beth must have somehow understood where I was with this personal process, because she jumped straight in with a complimentary lyrical flow.”

Moss also spoke on the song’s visuals, which sees Moss in candid moments. “The video reflects some of my glitched and slowly fading childhood memories, and the weird, uncanny aloneness I would experience when regulating my feelings as a little kid. People, spaces and animals take on this huge symbolic value and radiate with security, when you are very young, and searching for that safety.” Check it out below.

“Ache In The Middle” follows the previously released song “Vanishing Shadows” featuring Gary Numan and will also be featured on her upcoming album Internal Working Model,” which is set to be released January 13 via Bella Union. The album includes six additional tracks and has an additional feature with Dhani Harrison. See the full tracklisting below.

Internal Working Model Tracklist:

1. Empathy Files

2. Woo (No One’s Awake)

3. Vanishing Shadows (featuring Gary Numan)

4. The Wall From The Floor

5. Ache In The Middle (featuring Jehnny Beth)

6. New Day

7. Come and Find Me

8. Welcome To It

9. Love as Hard as You Can (featuring Dhani Harrison)