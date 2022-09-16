First Primavera Sound LA Kicks Off With Jehnny Beth Resorting To Acapella Cover Of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” After Technical Issues

Home News Federico Cardenas September 16th, 2022 - 7:26 PM

The first installment of Primavera Sound in Los Angeles has kicked off with a bit of a shaky start. In her performance, the French musician and singer-songwriter Jehnny Beth was offering a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 hit “Closer,” before technical difficulties took away the song’s instrumental.

In the footage of the musician’s performance, recorded by Matt Matasci, we see Jehnny Beth singing the track as normal until the instrumental slowly begins to slow down and turn off, to which she quips “it’s a remix!” The singer quickly bounces back, beginning to sing the track as an acapella, with no backing track.

The lack of a backing track created a great opportunity for more audience involvement. As Beth continues to sing, the audience eventually starts clapping to form a beat, and start singing the track loudly with her. Even under technical difficulties and the performance not going as planned, the show pressed on. See footage of the performance via Instagram below.

Jehnny Beth first unveiled her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” earlier this year. The singer songwriter recently teamed up with Bobby Gillespie to make the collaberative album Utopian Ashes.

Contributing reporting by Matt Matasci