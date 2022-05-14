Jehnny Beth Shares Cover Of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 14th, 2022 - 11:40 AM

The French singer and songwriter Jehnny Beth is back from her latest 2020 album Utopian Ashes. The artists shared today, May 14, a new rendition of “Closer” by the hit metal band Nine Inch Nails. The track was originally released in part of Amazon Music’s Amazon Original Covers which celebrates 2020’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but the track is now released across all music platforms.

In the famous-original track, famous lead singer Trent Reznor starts the song with a range of pitches. From hushed in the intro to the outstanding lines swallowed by the “Help Me”s in the pre-chorus. Nine Inch Nails does not hesitate with this track, as it’s raw and bluntly put lines work together with the amazing sounds of electric guitar and hear-beating drums.

Beth’s rendition is a tribute to the classic track in every way. Fans of Nine Inch Nails can even spot similarities in Beth’s album cover (which appear to be feet tied up to a rose)- this a reference to the music video of the original, where Reznor gets his hands literally tied. The beginning drum and guitar solo is almost uncanny, only with a slightly higher bass than the original. Beth, however, does add her own taste to her cover in some of the lines. In the chorus, for instance, she screams the word “animal” in “I wanna fuck you like an animal”, and in the second verse, she sings “you make me perfect” in a high pitch.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat