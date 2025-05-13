Tune-Yards Share New Dynamic New Single & Video “How Big Is The Rainbow”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 11:57 AM

Today, Tune-Yards, the dynamic duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, has released their new single, “How Big Is The Rainbow,” which is the final offering prior to the release of their upcoming album, Better Dreaming, that will be out on May 16. The track is accompanied by a music video featuring comedian and actress, Star Amerasu and directed by Dominic Mercurio.

While speaking about the new track, Merrill says: “The title lyric came out in a flash and felt more sincere than I’ve ever been lyrically, maybe. But in this day and age, there is no room for subtlety when it comes to advocating for every single human being, for our trans family especially. And SHIT, how big IS the fucking rainbow?! It feels like the time to prove it to each other, to show each other how big it can be.”

Based in Oakland, California, Tune-Yards shot to fame with their 2011 4AD label debut W H O K I L L, which topped numerous critics year end lists. The album was preceded by their self-released cassette BiRd-BrAiNs and followed by three phenomenal records for the label.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat