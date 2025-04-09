Tune-Yards Share Groovy New Single & Video “Heartbreak”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 9th, 2025 - 2:40 PM

Raymond Flotat

The star-studded duo of Tune-Yards is back with more music with the new fresh and groovy release with the single titled “Heartbreak”, which is accompanied by a stellar music video. The dynamic pair consisted of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner drop their second tease for their upcoming album, Better Dreaming, which is set to release this coming spring. The album is set to showcase the standard the bands puts forward within their unique style of dance music. Listen to the new single and watch the music video below.

Tune-Yards is an Oakland, California-based music project formed in 2006 by Merrill Garbus, later joined by bassist Nate Brenner. The duo is known for their eclectic sound, blending elements of indie pop, worldbeat and art pop. Garbus’s innovative use of loop pedals, ukulele and lo-fi percussion, combined with her distinctive vocals, creates a unique and dynamic musical experience. Their work often delves into complex socio-political themes, including identity, race and cultural appropriation, while maintaining an energetic and danceable rhythm. This fusion of thought-provoking content with vibrant music has garnered Tune-Yards critical acclaim and a dedicated following.

Tune-Yards’ latest single, “Heartbreak,” with Merrill Garbus’s layered vocal harmonies over a slow-jam beat filled with clicks, pops and dubbed snares. The song portrays heartbreak as a source of resilience, with Garbus singing, “Watch me survive another heartbreak.” The self-directed music video, shot by Sarah Jaffe, visually complements the song’s themes. “Heartbreak” follows the first single, ‘Limelight’, born from dancing together as a family to George Clinton, with Garbus and Brenner’s 3-year-old heard singing on the track.