Tune-Yards Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Oakland based music project Tune-Yards recently announced tour dates in support of their album Sketchy, which released in the not-too-distant past back in March. The 11 western US tour dates kick off on August 6 in Portland with an LA performance at The Ford Theatre concluding in San Francisco for a hometown performance. Check below for the full list of tour dates.

Pre-sale tickets become available tomorrow, June 2, for all dates except LA, with password SKETCHY here. LA tickets are available for pre-sale June 14 and general on-sale June 15. Tune-Yards have partnered with PLUS1 so that a portion of proceeds goes to support organizations advancing justice for Black, brown, and low-income communities.

Just as the number of shows on the tour is 11 so too is the tracklist for Sketchy. In what NPR Music called “Epic, weird and wild,” standout tracks like “Nowhere, Man” or “Hold Yourself” balance self-inspection and reflection that harkens back to the early days of Tune-Yards. The album is available in various formats, especially on an opaque yellow, translucent blue vinyl, here.

Tune-Yards 2021 Tour Dates:

8/6 – Portland @ Wonder Ballroom *

8/7 – Seattle @ Neptune Theatre *

8/9 – Boise @ Knitting Factory *

8/10 – Salt Lake @ Metro Music Hall *

8/11 – Denver @ Gothic Theatre *

8/13 – Houston @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) *

8/14 – Austin @ Emo’s Austin *

8/15 – Ft Worth @ Tulips *

8/17 – Phoenix @ Crescent Ballroom *

8/18 – Los Angeles @ The Ford Theatre *

8/20 – San Francisco @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *

8/30 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

9/4 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall ^

9/2-5 Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* with special guest Salami Rose Joe Louis

^ supporting Richard Hawley

Photo credit: Owen Ela