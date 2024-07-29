Tune-Yards Announce Nikki Nack 10th Anniversary Edition Featuring Two Previously Unearthed Bonus Tracks For August 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 5:19 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Tune-Yards has announced they will be reissuing their album, Nikki Nack, to celebrate its 10 anniversary. The deluxe edition includes four new tracks and will hit streaming services on August 9. In addition to the digital reissue, Tune-Yards announced Behind the Behind of the Album, a 28 page zine about the creation of Nikki Nack.

Designed by Molly Styslinger and Garbus, it includes behind the scenes photos, scans of lyric journals, handwritten anecdotes, and more archival items. Behind the Behind of the Album is available through 4AD. In light of the upcoming album reissue, the band has shared the deconstructed remix of “Water Fountain” by Water From Your Eyes, which Tune-Yards retitled “Water From Your Fountain.”

As a whole the music is fabulous by how each electronic dance beats fills the air with sizzling pop rock sounds while the instrumentation while the vocal performance serenade the ears with a lovely blend of melody and harmonic tones that matches the sizzling dace vibes.

Nikki Nack Track List

1. Find a New Way

2. Water Fountain

3. Time of Dark

4. Real Thing

5. Look Around

6. Hey Life

7. Sink-O

8. Why Do We Dine on the Tots?

9. Stop That Man

10. Wait for a Minute

11. Left Behind

12. Rocking Chair

13. Manchild

14. Nobody/Anybody

15. Rally

16. Water Fountain (Your Eyes Remix)

17. Water From Your Fountain (Water From Your Eyes Remix)

