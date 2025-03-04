Tune-Yards Announce New Album Better Dreaming For May 2025 Release & Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Limelight”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 2:11 PM

Today Tune-Yards, the dynamic duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, has shared details of their sixth studio album, Better Dreaming, which will be out on May 16, on standard vinyl, limited edition vinyl and CD. The album showcases some of the duo’s most effortlessly groove-filled music in their career.

To kick off this new era, Tune-Yards has unveiled the infectious single, “Limelight.” The song was born from dancing together as a family to George Clinton, Garbus and Brenner’s 3 year old can be heard singing on the track. Garbus reflects on the new track by saying: “This one almost didn’t make it onto the album because it felt right, especially given multiple genocides across the globe and the particular impact on children.”

Based in Oakland, California, Tune-Yards shot to fame with their 2011 4AD label debut, W H O K I L L, which topped numerous critics year end lists. The album was preceded by their self-released cassette BiRd-BrAiNs and followed by three phenomenal records for the Label: Nikki Nack, I can feel you creep into my private life and 2021’s sketchy.

Additionally, Tune-Yards will return to the road this May for their first U.S. headlining tour since 2022, with a special run of East Coast dates. Performing as a duo, Garbus and Brenner will bring Better Dreaming to life in intimate venues by offering fans a rare chance to experience the album’s vitality and messages up close.

Known for their electrifying live performances, these shows promise a versatile return to the stage. The tour includes beloved indie spaces like The Stone Church in Vermont and Space 538 in Maine, before wrapping up with a celebratory night at New York’s 101 Club. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tune-Yards Tour Dates

5/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

5/9 – Kingston, NY – Assembly

5/10 – Portland, ME – Space 538

5/12 – Brattleboro, VT – The Stone Church

5/13 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

5/15 – New York, NY – 101 Club

Better Dreaming Track List

1. Heartbreak

2. Swarm

3. Never Look Back

4. Suspended

5. Limelight

6. Get Through

7. Better Dreaming

8. How Big Is The Rainbow

9. See You There

Photo Credit: Owen Ela