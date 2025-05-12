Portola Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, Underworld, Moby & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 2:21 PM

According to kalw.org, is has been announced that Portola will be taking place at San Francisco’s Pier 80 on September 20-21. Headlining this year’s festival will be LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Moby and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, this year’s festival is set to be one of many firsts. For a start, Despacio, the high-powered immersive audio experience designed by James Murphy, will be in San Francisco for the first time. Murphy and the Dewaele brothers will be spinning vinyl inside the Despacio tent all weekend long as well Plus, The Prodigy will be making their Portola debut and the iconic dance-punk group The Rapture will be performing their first announced show after a super-long hiatus.

Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, Blood Orange, Rico Nasty, Swimming Paul, Arca, Hamdi, The Rapture, Horse Meat Disco, Boy Harsher, Nick Leon, The Blessed Madonna, Tiga, Maribou State, Dylan Brady and other talented souls will be performing at the event as well.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin