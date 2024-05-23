Moby Shares Moving New Video For “Where Is Your Pride?” Featuring Benjamin Zephaniah

Home News Skyy Rincon May 23rd, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Moby has returned with the powerful new visual accompaniment for his latest single “Where Is Your Pride?” featuring the late British poet and musician, Benjamin Zephaniah. The track is taken from Moby’s upcoming 22nd studio album always centered at night which is set to arrive on June 14 via Mute.

The accompanying music video is just as powerful as the song itself, allowing for immense self reflection within the lyrics and the images. The visuals are filled to the brim with acts of solidarity, from protests to marches and more personal approaches to activism. The lyricism is a call to action in and of itself: “Where is your love? / Where is your faith? / Where is your hope? / Where is your place? / Where is your pride?”

Choosing to highlight Zephaniah’s activist spirit, Moby included a powerful quote attributed to him, “Just as we have tried to end sexism and racism, we must try to end speciesism. A vegan lifestyle is the ultimate protest against animal exploitation.”

Moby’s always centered at night is set to include a plethora of collaborations including the likes of artists serpentwithfeet, Lady Blackbird, Gaidaa, Danaé Wellington, India Carney, J.P Bimeni, Raquel Rodriguez, Aynzli Jones, Brie O’Banion, Akemi Fox, Choklate and José James.

Moby’s upcoming shows throughout the UK and Europe are intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his classic record Play. The tour is nearly sold out in its entirety although two dates have since been added in Manchester, England and Lausanne, Switzerland.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin