The Chemical Brothers Share Cinematic New Video For “Skipping Like A Stone” Featuring Beck

September 21st, 2023

The Chemical Brothers have released their video for the song “Skipping Like A Stone,” which is the duo’s recently released collaboration with artist Beck. Directed by New York based duo Pensacola, “Skipping Like A Stone” is a Lynchian trip that follows a stone on a journey from the riverbank to the city and beyond.

During its travels, the stone is elevated from its humble beginnings as it undertakes a properly cosmic trip in four dimensions. The video stars Kurt Steiner, who holds the world record for stone skipping and is rightly a legend among the global stone skipping community.

“Skipping Like A Stone” is taken from The Chemical Brothers’s tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling. The album also features the singles “The Darkness That You Fear,” “No Reason” and “Live Again.”

In other news, The Chemical Brothers have announced details of a career-spanning retrospective book called Paused in Cosmic Reflection, which is due for publication by White Rabbit on October 26.