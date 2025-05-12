Kid Cudi Announces Forthcoming Memoir For August 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 9:19 PM

According to stereogum.com, Kid Cudi has announced that his memoir, Cudi: A Memoir, is going to be released this fall and it has Cudi telling stories about succeeding in music, while dealing with issues of depression and addiction. Also, did the jacket art for the memoir as well.

To help spread the news about his upcoming project, Cudi said on Instagram: “I cannot wait for u guys to read it. Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40. Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons. All the way to the present, where happiness has found me. I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times.”

The artist adds: “And this is my debut of my artwork! I hope u guys like the vibes. There will be more pictures of my paintings in the book, as well as pictures from childhood all the way to my years in the business and all the things I’ve accomplished. Get ready, you’ll all understand me a lot more after this. LOVE YALL MAN!!”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford