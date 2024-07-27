Kid Cudi Joins Forces With Saleka For Smooth New Single “Divine”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 27th, 2024 - 1:05 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi has teamed up with Saleka for a smooth new single entitled “Divine.” The track was taken from Lady Raven (Original Music From The Motion Picture TRAP) which is set to arrive on August 2 alongside the film’s debut in theaters on the same day. Saleka had also recruited Amaarae on the closing track “Pieces” and Russ with the song “Hiding.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the crafting of the soundtrack, Saleka offered, “I wanted to make an album that could stand on its own and embody the sounds and genres I love. At the same time, every song was made for a specific scene with clear intention. Having the external storyline made the process so inspiring though. I could write in a way that was incredibly free since I wasn’t thinking about myself. I ended up editing myself less and exploring facets of my own emotions that I would be too scared to dive into without having Lady Raven to speak through.”

The soundtrack contains fourteen original songs, with each braiding in and highlighting Saleka’s piano skills under the current of an undeniably catchy, R&B vibe with a touch of pop sensibility. “Divine” is no different. Kid Cudi’s independent verses as well as his duet on the track provide listeners with a smooth listening experience.

Back in April, Cudi accidentally injured himself by hopping offstage in the middle of his surprise Coachella set. Later that month, he revealed he’d been forced to cancel his upcoming tour dates due to the extent of the injury. In mid-July, he shared a hopeful update about his condition, saying that he’s “doing much better.”

