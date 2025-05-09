Kid Cudi Releases New Single “Neverland”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 9th, 2025 - 10:01 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On May 9, 2025, Grammy-award winning artist, Kid Cudi, released a new song, titled, “Neverland.” Most of the song is a little different from the style that Cudi mainly releases. “Neverland marks the beginning of an exciting new era for me,” said Cudi. “I’m really proud of this new sound, and I can’t wait for fans, old and new, to experience what’s coming. With the album and the short film premiering at Tribeca, this is just the start of something much bigger.” Cudi is releasing a short film, Neverland.

The song has an acoustic guitar playing throughout the song and Cudi singing, instead of rapping, over the guitar. Throughout a majority of the song, Cudi is singing instead of rapping, which is normally what he does, given the fact that he is a rap artist. There is a small part of the song where he detours from his singing and raps a little, but that part is pretty brief and does not last long or return. The song overall sounds more of a pop song, with the beat and the echoed chorus.

Listen to “Neverland.”

The song was released with a lyric video for the song. The video goes through the sky, which is full of clouds, and there is a slight filter over the image. The lyrics are animated and in a very radiant red color. Throughout the song, the lyrics slide in and out of the frame, and sometimes seem just slightly distorted, but not too much where the lyrics are incomprehensible. Cudi will premiere his short film, Neverland, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival in June.