Cali Vibes Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, Santigold, Cypress Hill & More

Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 5:44 PM

Today, Goldenvoice has announced the lineup for Cali Vibes, which will be taking place on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA. As the premier California lifestyle and beach music festival, Cali Vibes celebrates the connection of its community through positive vibes and legendary performances that will right on the shores of Long Beach. for tickets and more information, click here.

Now set in the summer, this 2-day festival will fully embrace California’s renowned sunshine, while keeping the party going all weekend long. This year’s highly anticipated lineup features performances by Kid Cudi, Cypress Hill, Ludacris, Collie Buddz and other acts. Dirty Heads, Iration, Rebelution, Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, J Boog, as well as other stars of the Reggae, Hip-Hop, Ska and Punk genres DENM, Rome, Shwayze, The Elovaters, YG Marley will be performing at the event as well.

This will be Stick Figure’s only Southern California performance of 2025. Slightly Stoopid will be uniting with their musical family and special guest performers for an unforgettable set with friends. Cypress Hill will be taking the stage and perform hits from their legendary and multi-platinum album Black Sunday alongside fan favorites from their extensive catalog.

While talking about the festival, Goldenvoice Talent Buyer, Gaston Leone said: “as we celebrate the fourth year of Cali Vibes, our goal remains the same—crafting a lineup that reflects this scene’s evolution while staying true to its essence, set against the stunning backdrop of Long Beach.”

