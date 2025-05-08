Toro y Moi Share Cover Of Broken Social Scene’s “Stars And Sons” From Forthcoming Tribute Album

Home News Skyy Rincon May 8th, 2025 - 5:30 AM

Indie rock band Broken Social Scene’s early 2000s record You Forgot It In People is being honored with a collaborative new tribute album. The covers record, entitled ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People, is scheduled for release on June 6 and is set to feature new versions of the beloved album tracks by The Weather Station, Hovvdy, serpentwithfeet and more. Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso unveiled their joint rendition of “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl” back in April and now Toro y Moi is sharing his reworking of “Stars And Sons.”

Speaking on the nostalgic quality of the track, Toro y Moi offered, “I remember first hearing about BSS when I was a sophomore in high school. You Forgot It In People especially caught my ear, I thought the production was so ahead of its time— the intros and outros, the interstitials… so much of it informed how I like to make records. I’m so happy to be included in this project.”

Toro y Moi has been ever active recently, teaming up with Kenny Beats for a new single entitled “Daria,” hitting the road with Panda Bear for North American winter tour, sharing music videos for “Madonna” and “Babydaddy” as well as releasing his new album Hole Erth last September.

Miya Folick and Hand Habits have also tossed their hats in the ring so to speak with the release of their collaborative cover of Broken Social Scene’s “Almost Crimes.”

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin