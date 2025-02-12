Toro y Moi Releases New Song “Daria” Featuring Kenny Beats

Home News Charlotte Huot February 12th, 2025 - 8:19 PM

Toro y Moi has just dropped his latest single, “Daria”, featuring Kenny Beats, in the midst of his North American tour with Panda Bear. Originally included as a bonus track on the Japan-only physical edition of his latest album, Hole Erth, the song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

The collaboration between Toro y Moi (Chaz Bear) and Kenny Beats has been years in the making, following Bear’s appearance on Kenny Beats’ freestyle series The Cave in 2022. “‘Last summer we made some beats with Kenny. Hope you like :)’” Bear shared about the track.

“Daria” fits seamlessly into the sonic world of Hole Erth, Toro y Moi’s eighth full-length studio album, which showcases his boldest and most unexpected musical evolution yet. The record blends rap-rock, SoundCloud rap and early 2000s emo influences, featuring guest appearances from artists like Kevin Abstract, Benjamin Gibbard, Don Toliver, Porches and Kenny Mason.

Alongside the release of “Daria,” Toro y Moi has announced a physical edition of Soul Trash, his fan-favorite 2019 mixtape, set to drop on February 28. Available now for pre-order, this marks the first time the album will be available on vinyl.

Meanwhile, Toro y Moi is bringing Hole Erth to life on his 2025 North American tour, with recent sold-out performances at iconic venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery and New York’s Knockdown Center. The tour, featuring special guest Panda Bear, continues through February before heading to Europe in March and wrapping up in the U.S. this spring.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin