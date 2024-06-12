Toro y Moi Announces New Album Hole Erth For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Tuesday”

Home News Isabella Fischer June 12th, 2024 - 10:43 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Toro y Moi (Chaz Bear) has set the stage for a bold new era with the announcement of his upcoming album Hole Erth, scheduled for release on September 6, through Dead Oceans. Alongside this exciting news, Bear has dropped the album’s single “Tuesday,” with the music video directed by India Sleem. Shot across the landscapes of Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco, CA, the video captures the album’s themes and Bear’s artistic vision.

Known for his ability to seamlessly blend and reinvent music styles, Toro y Moi takes a daring leap with Hole Erth, merging pop-punk with rap. This fusion reflects Bear’s eclectic music journey, drawing from his early immersion in punk and emo scenes to his recent collaborations in the rap world. “Tuesday,” the album’s first song, sets the tone with its sharp guitar riffs and expansive choruses.

Discussing Hole Erth, Bear shares, “I hope you enjoy this suburban anthem. Growing up, the line between mainstream and underground artists was so defined, but now it’s blurred. I can’t even tell what I like anymore…sometimes.”

As well as the album announcement, Bear has revealed plans for headlining performances at notable venues including the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Zack Fox will join as a supporting DJ, and The Knockdown Center in New York the following month. These shows follow the recent announcement of a headline gig at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, marking Toro y Moi’s largest headlining show to date in the Bay Area since his sold-out performances at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Bear is recognized for integrating visual elements into his projects. Before Hole Erth, he launched his EP Sandhills alongside a short film.

Bear draws inspiration from gorp core fashion trends, sparking conversations about sustainability and lifestyle diversity in today’s interconnected world.

Collaborations with artists like Don Toliver, Kevin Abstract, Lev, and emo icon Benjamin Gibbard enrich the album’s sonic landscape, showcasing Bear’s prowess as both a producer and collaborator. Tracks like “Walking In The Rain” and “Hollywood,” featuring Benjamin Gibbard, exemplify Toro y Moi’s ability to blend nostalgic elements with futuristic sounds, creating a dynamic listening experience that transcends genre boundaries.

Track List

1. Walking In The Rain

2. CD-R

3. HOV

4. Tuesday

5. Hollywood (feat. Benjamin Gibbard)

6. Reseda (feat. Duckwrth & Elijah Kessler)

7. Babydaddy

8. Madonna (feat. Don Toliver)

9. Undercurrent (feat. Don Toliver & Porches)

10. Off Road

11. Smoke (feat. Kenny Mason)

12. Heaven (feat. Kevin Abstract and Lev)

13. Starlink (feat. Glaive)

Tour Dates

8/9/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

8/10/2024 – Seattle, WA – Thing Fest

8/11/2024 – Portland, OR – The Best Day Ever Festival

8/13/2024 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Aminé)

9/20/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever with Zack Fox (DJ Set)

10/3/2024 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

10/18/2024 – 10/19/2024 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival