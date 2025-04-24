New Broken Social Scene Tribute Album Announced For June 2025 Release, Maggie Rogers & Sylvan Esso Share Collaborative Cover Of “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 24th, 2025 - 5:30 AM

Indie rock icons Broken Social Scene are receiving a tribute album treatment in honor of the band’s classic early 2000s record You Forgot It In People. The covers album, entitled ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People is set to arrive on June 6 and will feature new renditions by the likes of Toro y Moi, The Weather Station, Hovvdy and more. One of the first tastes of the record comes in the form of a collaborative reworking of “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl” by Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso.

Speaking on the original track and what it meant to her, Rogers offered, “‘Anthems’ is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life. There’s something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation. Broken Social Scene has long been one of my all-time favorite bands and covering it with my dear friends Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso was an absolute joy beam dream.”

2024 marked a busy year for Rogers, having performed at the annual Tibet House Benefit Concert in NYC, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. to name a few. She also hit the road on her very own headlining tour throughout the U.S. last summer in support of her most recent full-length album Don’t Forget Me.

Anthems: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People Tracklist

1. Capture The Flag – Ouri

2. KC Accidental – Hovvdy

3. Stars And Sons – Toro y Moi

4. Almost Crimes – Miya Folick & Hand Habits

5. Looks Just Like The Sun – The Weather Station

6. Pacific Theme – Mdou Moctar

7. Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl – Maggie Rogers & Sylvan Esso

8. Cause = Time – Middle Kids

9. Late Nineties Bedroom Rock For The Missionaries – Benny Sings

10. Shampoo Suicide – Spirit Of The Beehive

11. Lover’s Spit – Serpentwithfeet

12. Ainda Sou Seu Moleque – Sessa

13. Pitter Patter Goes My Heart – Babygirl

Photo credit: Colin Hancock