Toro y Moi Shares Two New Videos For “Madonna” & “Babydaddy”

Toro y Moi has shared two new videos for his singles “Madonna” & “Babydaddy” from his recent album HOLE ERTH. The album was released September 6th, 2024, and is Toro y Moi’s first release since his collaborative single with Ben Gibbard titled “Hollywood.”

“Madonna” is a close and intimate portrayal of obsession. Featuring Don Toliver, the single discusses the complexes of attraction. Through a night vision camera, the music video shows a glitched edit of a female love interest who Toro y Moi describes as his “Madonna.” The dissociative portrayal of intimacy and attraction is a contemplative look at modern relationships.

“Babydaddy” is another complex tale of attraction that discusses female performance. The music video features a stripper performance as Toro y Moi sings along to the new single. He describes the act of watching the performance through levels of obsession and fixation.

Toro y Moi’s Upcoming Live Shows:

09/20/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever

9/27/2024-09/28/2024 Las Vegas, NV – A Big Beautiful Block Party

10/3/2024 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

10/18/2024-10/19/2024 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10/25/2024 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Aminé)

Tracklist for Toro y Moi’s HOLE ERTH:

“Walking in the Rain” “CD-R” “HOV” “Tuesday” “Hollywood” (Featuring Benjamin Gibbard) “Reseda” (Featuring DUCKWRTH and Elijah Kessler) “Babydaddy” “Madonna” (Featuring Don Toliver) “Undercurrent” (Featuring Don Toliver and Porches) “Off Road” “Smoke” (Featuring Kenny Mason) “Heaven” (Featuring Kevin Abstract and Lev) “Starlink” (Featuring glaive)

Album Cover Art for Toro y Moi’s HOLE ERTH:

