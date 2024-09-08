Toro y Moi Shares Two New Videos For “Madonna” & “Babydaddy”

Toro y Moi has shared two new videos for his singles “Madonna” & “Babydaddy” from his recent album HOLE ERTH. The album was released September 6th, 2024, and is Toro y Moi’s first release since his collaborative single with Ben Gibbard titled “Hollywood.”
“Madonna” is a close and intimate portrayal of obsession. Featuring Don Toliver, the single discusses the complexes of attraction. Through a night vision camera, the music video shows a glitched edit of a female love interest who Toro y Moi describes as his “Madonna.” The dissociative portrayal of intimacy and attraction is a contemplative look at modern relationships.
“Babydaddy” is another complex tale of attraction that discusses female performance. The music video features a stripper performance as Toro y Moi sings along to the new single. He describes the act of watching the performance through levels of obsession and fixation.
Toro y Moi’s Upcoming Live Shows:
09/20/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever
9/27/2024-09/28/2024 Las Vegas, NV – A Big Beautiful Block Party
10/3/2024 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center
10/18/2024-10/19/2024 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival
10/25/2024 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Aminé)
Tracklist for Toro y Moi’s HOLE ERTH:
- “Walking in the Rain”
- “CD-R”
- “HOV”
- “Tuesday”
- “Hollywood” (Featuring Benjamin Gibbard)
- “Reseda” (Featuring DUCKWRTH and Elijah Kessler)
- “Babydaddy”
- “Madonna” (Featuring Don Toliver)
- “Undercurrent” (Featuring Don Toliver and Porches)
- “Off Road”
- “Smoke” (Featuring Kenny Mason)
- “Heaven” (Featuring Kevin Abstract and Lev)
- “Starlink” (Featuring glaive)
Album Cover Art for Toro y Moi’s HOLE ERTH:
