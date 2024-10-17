Toro y Moi Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates With Panda Bear

Home News Hunter Graham October 17th, 2024 - 2:59 AM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

Experimental music icon Toro y Moi has announced a headline North American tour for Winter 2025, with special guest Panda Bear joining him on the road. The tour will showcase his latest album Hole Erth, which has been described by critics as a bold and genre-fluid departure from his previous work. The tour kicks off on February 6, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will feature stops in major cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more.

Hole Erth, Chaz Bear’s eighth full-length studio album under the Toro y Moi moniker, features an array of collaborations with notable artists such as Kevin Abstract, Benjamin Gibbard, Don Toliver and Porches, reflecting Bear’s evolution as a producer and his ability to seamlessly navigate between different musical worlds.

The tour will feature support from Nourished by Time on select dates and Kassie Krut for the final leg of the tour, which runs through March. Alongside the tour, Panda Bear will also be releasing his new album Sinister Grift, which coincides with the tour launch, making the collaboration between the two artists even more exciting for fans.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Toro y Moi 2025 Winter North American Tour Dates

= support from Nourished by Time

^ = support from Kassie Krut

2/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Venue *

2/7 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

2/8 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

2/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

2/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

2/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

2/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

2/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

2/16 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

2/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

2/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

2/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

5/8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren^

5/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

5/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

5/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

5/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore ^