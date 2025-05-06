In This Moment Announce Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Kat Von D, Wargasm & The Pretty Wild

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 1:33 PM

Today, In This Moment has announced their 2025 Hell Hath No Fury Tour. The 22-city tour kicks off on July 16, at Epic Events Center in Green Bay before making stops across th in Nashville, Memphis, Detroit Atlantic City and other venues.

The artist presale begins on Tuesday, May 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

In other news, In This Moment has recently joined forces with their new label, Better Noise Music and are working on new music. People can follow the band on their favorite platform for new music updates as they are announced.

In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink, who is joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, the band quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

Hell Hath No Fury Tour Dates

7/16 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center *

7/18 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

7/19 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater *

7/20 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

7/22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

7/23 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

7/24 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory *

7/26 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove *

7/27 – Denver, CO – Unhinged Fest

7/29 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre *

7/30 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Sound Stage *

8/1 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

8/2 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

8/3 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre *

8/5 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Theater *

8/6 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre *

8/8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre *

8/9 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe *

8/10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

8/12 – Richmond, VA – The National *

8/14 – Worcester, MA – Palladium *

8/15 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! *

8/16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City *

* = w/ Wargasm, Kat Von D, and The Pretty Wild