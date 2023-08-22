In This Moment Unveil Intense New Single “Godmode”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Rock band In This Moment have released the second song from their upcoming album Godmode, which will be out on October 27 by via BMG. As a whole, “Godmode” is a stunning composition which has instrumentation sizzling the atmosphere with harmonic sound while the vocal performances serenades the ears with powerful melody. “Godmode” truly shows how much In This Moment have grown musically as a band.

In the press release vocalist Maria Brink talks about the creative process behind the band’s latest tune.

The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It’s been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral.”

The L.A. based band’s eighth album finds Brink and guitarist Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career.

We’re always striving for reinvention and growth. It’s been 10 years since our Blood album, and there’s been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be.” explains Brink.

Godmode contains 10 dynamic songs that mark a new high for the quintet, further cementing the band’s legacy in the heavy music world. The album was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas where the 10 track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush.)