In This Moment Shares Hard-Hitting Cover of Bjork’s “Army Of Me”

Roy Lott September 20th, 2023 - 4:40 PM

Grammy Award-nominated group In This Moment releases the third new song with a stirring cover of Bjork’s “Army of Me” off their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE out October 27 via BMG.

“I was a teenager when I first got into Bjork. I was mesmerized by her. She has a really inspiring energy to a lot of her stuff, an enlightening feeling. She’s just so innovative and groundbreaking and inspiring and magical,” says vocalist Maria Brink.

Guitarist Chris Howorth adds, “Maria played me three different Bjork songs to see which I thought would be the best. This was the one. I didn’t know it was gonna come out as cool as it is. It’s so rockin’.” Check out the cover below.

The upcoming LP is a 10-track opus and is produced by Kane Churko and Tyler Bates and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world. It includes the previously released songs “The Purge“ and the album’s title track. There’s a spontaneity in this album that you can hear. It’s a little more visceral,” the band says about the new album. “And that we’re not with Kevin [Churko], who has done all our albums except for our very first, fans will hear those differences too, which is really cool and exciting for us,” says Howorth. “We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created.”