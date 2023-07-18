In This Moment Announces New Album Godmode for Oct 2023 Release and Share New Song & Video for “The Purge”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2023 - 11:22 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band In This Moment have announced their upcoming album Godmode will be released on October 27. The album will mark In This Moment’s first new album since 2020’s Mother.

Godmode was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush.)

Also the band have shared the first single from the album called “The Purge,” which showcases the random styles of heavy metal that are present In This Moment‘s music. Also the instrumentation brings pulsing industrial textures to unabashed nu-metal tropes while the singer serenades the ears with her powerful voice.

As for the music video, it takes viewers on a wild ride that is filled with fire and dark characters. Also Each scene gives viewers a chance to see who In This Moment are as band because everyone are performing their hearts out in the video.

In the following statement guitarist Chris Howorth discussed the creative process behind the band’s latest tune.

“This song came from our time in lockdown. We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending [singer] Maria [Brink] musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said ‘This is gonna be our first single.’ Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song.”

In light of the news about the band’s new music, In This Moment have also announced Fall 2023 U.S, co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills. The tour will be stopping in Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina and Maine before ending things in West Virginia.

\

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins on July 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin on July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Also people can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Godmode Tacklist

1. Godmode

2. The Purge

3. Army of Me

4. Sacrifice

5. Skyburner

6. Sanctify Me

7. Everything Starts and Ends with You

8. Damaged (Feat. Spencer Charnas)

9. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die for You

Kiss of Death Tour Dates