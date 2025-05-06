Anamanaguchi Announce New Album Anyway For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Darcie”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 1:10 PM

Today, Anamanaguchi has announced their new album, Anyway, will be released on August 8, through Polyvinyl Record Co. For their third album, the pioneers of chiptune flipped their typically meticulous digital process on its head and wrote their first rock record in a converted living room-turned-practice space.

Later produced, recorded and mixed by Grammy-winning producer Dave Fridmann at Tarbox Road Studios, with additional production by the band, the resultant Anyway is not just the most personal of Anamanaguchi’s career but also a record for the ages.

The album’s lead single “Darcie” arrives alongside a video directed by Jared Raab (BlackBerry, Nirvanna the Band the Show) and is the perfect entry point into the band’s new chapter. The power-pop ballad finds inspiration in small gestures from a local unsung hero, who brightens their lives and allows unforeseen amounts of fun to happen.

“It’s a thank you song,” Peter Berkman says of “Darcie.” “You might have somebody in your life that makes it their business to make things better for you, and a lot of times those people go unnoticed because they’re not doing it to be noticed. It’s easy to pay attention to people that make you mad–but it’s more rewarding to hype up the people that make you happy. It’s cool that we get to have songs that are about things now.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister