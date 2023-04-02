Anamanaguchi Returns To Score Soundtrack and New Songs for Netflix Anime Series Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Home News Jaden Johnson April 2nd, 2023 - 10:39 PM

American electronic band, Anamanaguchi, widely known for their composition work on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game will be reuniting with the franchise to compose the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation. In addition to their work for the video game, Anamanguchi will be composing original songs for the anime. This will be done by composer, Joseph Transpese, known for his work on projects such as, The Witcher, Oblivion, and Tron Legacy.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

This announcement was made in the group’s recent Instagram post, in heartfelt caption where it is revealed the members have been, “silently working”, on music for the past year. As well as shouting out authors of the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski who are set to produce the upcoming anime series. Giving shoutout to Transpese as well who will serve as one of the writing collaborators for the original songs being composed by Anamanaguchi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anamanaguchi (@anamanaguchi_official)

The band also detailed that this will be their first time being able to work with producer and writer, O’Malley, allowing for a more hands-on collaboration since their original work on the video game. With the anime still being in the pre-production process, many details surrounding the direction of this new composition are unknown but the group’s excitement gives long-time Scott Pilgrim fans something to look forward to.